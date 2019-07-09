Just In
- 3 hrs ago Deepika Padukone's Met Gala & Cannes Gowns Recreated For Vadodara Pride Parade
- 4 hrs ago Kim Kardashian Opted For A 'Light Frosted Brown' Hair Colour & You Would Want It Too
- 4 hrs ago Kriti Kharbanda's Blue Outfit And Quirky Specs Can Instantly Lift Your Mood
- 4 hrs ago Man Spends $30,000 To Look Like Michael Jackson
Don't Miss
- Sports Dhoni @ 350: Cricketers laud 'Ice Cool' Mahi
- News Gujarat court issues summons to Rahul in defamation against Amit Shah
- Movies Honey Singh Booked For 'Vulgar' Lyrics In His New Song
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Revamps Top Leadership — New CTO And New Emerging Mobility Business Head
- Technology Infinix Hot 7 Pro Vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000
- Finance TCS Q1 Net Profit Surges 11% To Rs 8,131 Crore
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Sonakshi Sinha's Ivory Ethnic Outfit Is Perfect For Monsoon Weddings
Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant as ever in her white ethnic suit, which she wore for the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. Her attire was absolutely festive and perfect for light wedding occasion. Sonakshi's styling was done to the T and she totally gave us fashion goals of the day. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
The actress wore a subtly-embellished Anita Dongre kurta, which was accentuated by glittery tones and featured a slit round neckline. This ensemble of hers was notched up by shimmery floral accents and Sonakshi teamed it with a flared skirt with light floral embroidery. She also draped a complementing net dupatta to notch up her avatar. The diva was a vision to behold in her attire.
Sonakshi also teamed her ensemble with embroidered Fizzy Goblet juttis, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which upped her style quotient. The elegant jhumkis and the statement rings absolutely spruced up her avatar. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. The tousled wavy tresses completed her look. Sonakshi looked fab as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.