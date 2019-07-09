Sonakshi Sinha's Ivory Ethnic Outfit Is Perfect For Monsoon Weddings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant as ever in her white ethnic suit, which she wore for the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. Her attire was absolutely festive and perfect for light wedding occasion. Sonakshi's styling was done to the T and she totally gave us fashion goals of the day. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

The actress wore a subtly-embellished Anita Dongre kurta, which was accentuated by glittery tones and featured a slit round neckline. This ensemble of hers was notched up by shimmery floral accents and Sonakshi teamed it with a flared skirt with light floral embroidery. She also draped a complementing net dupatta to notch up her avatar. The diva was a vision to behold in her attire.

Sonakshi also teamed her ensemble with embroidered Fizzy Goblet juttis, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which upped her style quotient. The elegant jhumkis and the statement rings absolutely spruced up her avatar. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. The tousled wavy tresses completed her look. Sonakshi looked fab as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.