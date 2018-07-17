Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonakshi Sinha's Latest Street Style Is What You Will Be Scared To Copy

Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha is getter hotter and sassier with every passing day. She has completed taken a U-turn from her quintessential desi look. She has now become this sexy street style goddess and a fashion inspiration to so many plus-sized women, who want to shed a few kilos. The hotness meter of Sonakshi Sinha is only peaking as she is experimenting with a number of western looks.

Her latest Insta pic had her posing nonchalantly against a red-bricked wall. And she was truly a vision as she looked effortless and out of this world. The caption on the wall was, 'From The Dirt, Flower Must Grow' and we couldn't help but relate those lines with Sonakshi. The reason being that she was heavily criticised and rather mocked for her fashion sense, but then she took it in her stride and managed to shut down trollers in style. Yes, the flower did grow.

Sonakshi Sinha street style

So, the actress wore separates and rocked it too! It was a bold attire and not about everyone's shot of whiskey. She looked awesome as hell as she teamed her revealing deep-necked crop top with high-waist flared pants. While, her attire was nothing unusal, what inspired and wowed us was her confidence.

Sonakshi completed her look with minimal makeup and her wavy yet slightly messy middle-parted tresses made her look notches sexier.

Well, we must say we are completely blown away by Sonakshi Sinha, are you too?

    fashion bollywood sonakshi sinha
    Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018
     

