    Sonakshi Sinha’s Ruffled Dress Can Make You Look Stylish In An Instant

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has been setting the temperature soaring with her stylish outfits these days. Recently, she was spotted at Sun-N-Sand hotel in Mumbai in a dark cyan ruffled gown and looked totally stunning. The actress gracefully posed for the shutterbugs and was all-smiles. Let's take a close look at her inspiring and classy attire for some refreshing dress inspiration.

    So, Sonakshi stepped out in sleeveless off-shouldered V-shaped neckline attire. Her stunning floor-length gown was accentuated by front ruffled slit. The cinched waist with ruffles added a dramatic touch to her attire. She paired her gorgeous outfit with transparent heels, which went well with her attire.

    The Kalank actress ditched the jewellery, which we thought was a smart choice as with this style of dress, accessories weren't really required. However, Sonakshi Sinha upped her look with black sunglasses. She left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade.

    Sonakshi looked a class apart in her attire. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha's dark cyan gown in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
