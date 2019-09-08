Just In
Sonakshi Sinha’s Ruffled Dress Can Make You Look Stylish In An Instant
Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has been setting the temperature soaring with her stylish outfits these days. Recently, she was spotted at Sun-N-Sand hotel in Mumbai in a dark cyan ruffled gown and looked totally stunning. The actress gracefully posed for the shutterbugs and was all-smiles. Let's take a close look at her inspiring and classy attire for some refreshing dress inspiration.
So, Sonakshi stepped out in sleeveless off-shouldered V-shaped neckline attire. Her stunning floor-length gown was accentuated by front ruffled slit. The cinched waist with ruffles added a dramatic touch to her attire. She paired her gorgeous outfit with transparent heels, which went well with her attire.
The Kalank actress ditched the jewellery, which we thought was a smart choice as with this style of dress, accessories weren't really required. However, Sonakshi Sinha upped her look with black sunglasses. She left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade.
Sonakshi looked a class apart in her attire. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha's dark cyan gown in the comment section.