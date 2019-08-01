Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana Outfits Subtly Brings Alive Her Character In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After dramatic traditional costumes of Sonakshi Sinha in multi-starrer, Kalank, her outfits in upcoming movie, Khandaani Shafakhana are absolutely understated. The movie is all set to be released tomorrow and Sonakshi would be seen playing the character of a Punjabi woman, who runs a fertility clinic and has to face obstacles. And the costumes certainly helped in giving her character a depth. Let's decode her Khandaani Shafakhana wardrobe.

Filmed in a small town of Punjab, Sonakshi Sinha's simple salwar kameezes blends with the sensibilities of her town in the movie. She is seen as an average girl of a small town, who is unaffected by pop culture influences. Her outfits in the movies are towards a conservative side and her character, Babita 'Baby' Bedi, as it is, doesn't seem much affected by what trends are in. Unlike Kangana Ranaut's character, Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya, who emotes a lot with her quirky clothes, Babita of the quintessential Punjabi town doesn't take fashion too personally. Her salwar kameezes in the movie are muted. Sonakshi's ensembles in Khandaani Shafakhana are designed in a way that they don't take away our attention but at the same time, these salwar kameezes are relatable.

Ankita Jha, who is the costume designer of Khandaani Shafakhana, showed us that how subtly clothes can bring alive the character. Sonakshi's ensembles in the movie are dipped in myriad hues such as pink, yellow, red, and green. The prints are also subtly done and the dupattas were light. Sonakshi Sinha's accessories were minimal, which showed her character's further detachment from the fashion trends. Even elements such as a helmet and those dark-hued woollen floral sweaters added to her look. So, yes Sonakshi Sinha's costumes are in tune with her character in Khandaani Shafakhana and we can't wait to watch the film.

Stills From The Movie/T-Series - Pic Credits