ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sonakshi Sinha Adds A Touch Of Swag To Her Party Look With This Accessory

    By
    |
    Sonakshi Sinha Fashion

    Post 'Kalank' promotions, Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the Chandon dinner hosted by designer, Manish Malhotra. Taking a departure from dresses, Sonakshi opted for pantsuit separates for the party and she surprised us with this pairing. Let's decode her fashion statement and find out how she left us surprised.

    Sonakshi wore an all-blue pantsuit, which came from the label, Deme by Gabriella. It was not an easy number to pull off but Sonakshi with all the swag carried her attire confidently. Her ensemble of the night consisted of a bralet, which she paired with flared pants and a long jacket. Yes, Sonakshi definitely flaunted her abs and she inspired us stylishly too.

    Sonakshi Sinha Style

    While her attire was sassy, she teamed her pantsuit with pencil heels from the label, Intoto. Now, what we found surprising and experimental was her tassle necklace by Swarovski. It went well with her attire and added to the kickass effect. The makeup was on the bold side and highlighted by a dramatic pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The fringe hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue