Sonakshi Sinha Adds A Touch Of Swag To Her Party Look With This Accessory

Post 'Kalank' promotions, Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at the Chandon dinner hosted by designer, Manish Malhotra. Taking a departure from dresses, Sonakshi opted for pantsuit separates for the party and she surprised us with this pairing. Let's decode her fashion statement and find out how she left us surprised.

Sonakshi wore an all-blue pantsuit, which came from the label, Deme by Gabriella. It was not an easy number to pull off but Sonakshi with all the swag carried her attire confidently. Her ensemble of the night consisted of a bralet, which she paired with flared pants and a long jacket. Yes, Sonakshi definitely flaunted her abs and she inspired us stylishly too.

While her attire was sassy, she teamed her pantsuit with pencil heels from the label, Intoto. Now, what we found surprising and experimental was her tassle necklace by Swarovski. It went well with her attire and added to the kickass effect. The makeup was on the bold side and highlighted by a dramatic pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The fringe hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Sonakshi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.