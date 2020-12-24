Just In
You Would Want To Slay It In A Black Suit After Taking A Look At Sobhita Dhulipala’s Latest Look
Sobhita Dhulipala has among the most attractive pictures on social media. Her photoshoots and fashion sense are unique; she definitely leaves us inspired. The Bard of Blood actress always beckons us to up our fashion game and follow our individuality more than trends, when it comes to dressing up too. She recently dropped a few pictures on her social media feed and had everyone's attention. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and we have decoded this look of hers for you.
So, Sobhita wore a black suit that was chic and she looked elegant as ever in it. The diva wore a black top that was polo-necked and paired it with a pair of flared pants. She also wore a structured coat with her attire and the understated matte finish accentuated her outfit. She definitely exuded boss lady vibes but the kind of a boss lady who follows elegance. The attire was on the asymmetrical side and designed by Judy Zhang and Zara.
She teamed her ensemble with pointed black pumps, which went well with her outfit. With her striking neckpiece, Sobhita Dhulipala gave her look an old school touch. The gemstone and diamond neckpiece came from Jet Gems and it totally spruced up her look - an awesome styling cue here. As for her makeup, she notched up her look with pink lip shade, subtle blush, and impeccable eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted wavy tresses completed her look. Sobhita Dhulipala looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Credit: Ridhika Mehra