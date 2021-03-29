Filmfare Awards: Sir Actress Tillotama Shome Stuns Us With Her Long Shirt Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the Filmfare Awards 2021, Tillotama Shome was honoured with the Best Actress (Critics). The actress, who gained recognition with her compelling performance in Sir, opted for an unconventional outfit at the award ceremony. She didn't choose the usual frills but went for a shirt set, which made her look a class apart. We have decoded her ensemble and look for you.

So, Tillotama wore a long shirt set from the label, Nor Black Nor White. She wore the black-hued Ring General Set from the label that was made from cotton twill and priced at $200. Her attire featured a collared long shirt that had folded sleeves and matching pyjamas. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of simple black sandals, which went well with her outfit.

Styled by Who Wore What When, Tillotama's jewellery game was striking and meticulous. Her minimal neckpiece, dainty studs, and intricately-done bangle accentuated her style game. Her jewellery was from Faruqui Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade, smokey kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The braided plaids hairdo rounded out her avatar. Well, Tillotama's fashion was distinctive and she totally won us with look. So, what do you think about Tillotama Shome's attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: sagar