Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari's Trendy Fashion Game Is Pure Inspiration

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari will be seen soon on-screen. The poster of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter is out and the actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers. Well, we can't wait to see Palak on the screen but before that, we took a sneak peek of her fashion game. The budding actress is pretty trendy when it comes to dressing up. Be it in traditional or western or fusion, Palak Tiwari sure knows how to slay it in style. We have decoded five looks of hers for you.

Palak Tiwari's Red Lehenga

For Ganapati Day 2, Palak Tiwari was dressed to woo in a red lehenga and we must say, she looked absolutely stunning. Styled by Sugandha Sood, the actress wore an ensemble from the label, Doree. Her bright red attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt. Her blouse was accentuated by floral accents and the net skirt was accentuated by shimmering border. She teamed her attire with a matching red-hued net dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with chic earrings from The Jewel Gallery. The makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Palak Tiwari's Multi-Hued Separates

For the Gold Awards, Palak Tiwari was styled by Ruchika Jalan. She wore trendy separates for the occasion, which featured a multi-hued bustier from the label, JAGX. Her bustier was black and pink in colour and she paired it with an olive green skirt, which featured a deep slit. Her skirt was plain-hued and by Zeba by Parul. She teamed her attire with black sandals from Shein and the metallic clutch came from Beau Monde Bags & Accessories. She wore chic jewellery from the label, Diosa Jewels. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by muted pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.

Palak Tiwari's Fusion Look

Well during quarantine these days, you can definitely try this look of Palak Tiwari's. It was a fusion look and she was styled by Ruchika Jalan. The actress was posed casually by the railing and wore a dark green long shirt that was full-sleeved and buttoned and she paired it with black pyjamas, which were flared and added to the sassy effect. Her ensemble came from Ambraee By Palak Agrawal. She accessorised her look with chic earrings and the makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted long copper tresses wrapped up her look.

Palak Tiwari's White And Golden Lehenga

For one of the photoshoots, Palak Tiwari looked amazing in her cream and golden lehenga, which we thought was understated and she looked gorgeous. She wore a half-sleeved shiny golden blouse and paired it with a long white skirt, which was accentuated by red piping and shiny golden border. Her light dupatta was enhanced by beige and maroon hue. She wore red bangles to up her look and the dazzling earrings also upped her avatar. The makeup was light and the long tresses completed her avatar.

Palak Tiwari's Colour-Blocked Attire

Styled by Ruchika Jalan, this ensemble of Palak Tiwari's seemed perfect for light festive occasions. She wore colour-blocked attire, which consisted of a blue off-shoulder top that was cropped and pink flared pants, which featured golden motifs. It was a contrasting combination and her outfit was Reyna. She wore gold-toned chic neckpiece and earrings. Well, we totally loved her styling. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long ebony tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Palak Tiwari's did you like the most? Let us know that in comments.

Courtesy: Palak Tiwari's Instagram