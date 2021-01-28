On Shruti Haasan’s Birthday, Her Elegant As Well As Stunning Saree Looks From Instagram One Must Check Out! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 January 1986, Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian industry. Apart from being an actress with sharp acting skills, she is also known for her stunning fashion choices. She has been flaunting her versatile personality in different outfits on-screen, off-screen, and on social media too. Though the diva nails everything she wears but somewhere she has a soft corner for sarees and it's quite evident on her Instagram feed. Shruti has often mesmerised us with her elegant as well as stunning pictures in lovely sarees and we can't help but fall madly in love with all her looks. As the Bollywood beauty turns a year older today, take a look at her 4 saree looks from Instagram that impressed us the most.

Shruti Haasan In A White And Pink Saree Shruti Haasan sported a very simple and plain saree from the label Kaluva, which was dyed in white and pink colour. She draped the floor-length pallu of her saree in a nivi style. Though her saree was simple but the blouse was very pretty and interesting. She wore a half-sleeved boat-neck white blouse that featured subtle black checked pattern and red heart-shaped patterns in each block. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned crystal-detailed hoop earrings. A red bindi, filled brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shruti let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and looked pretty. Shruti Haasan In A Floral Printed Saree Shruti Haasan slayed it in a light-pink shade saree by Mrunalini Rao, which was accentuated by blossoming red and pink florals and green and blue leaf patterns. The border of her saree was intricately embroidered with white threadwork. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the Singham 3 actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved blue-green shade blouse that featured floral prints too. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and bangles and let loose her straight manes loose with mid-partition. Red bindi, filled brows, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Shruti Haasan In A Light-Blue Saree Shruti Haasan donned a plain light-blue saree, which was accentuated by red faded big circle-shaped patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain cherry-red blouse. The Welcome Back actress notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and wrapped up her look with filled brows, softly kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shruti let loose her statement tresses and looked beautiful. Shruti Haasan In A Black Saree Shruti Haasan made a major stunning statement in her plain black saree, which came from noted designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil's label. The border of her saree was accentuated by silver sequins and she draped the sheer pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Amritharam, the Behen Hogi Teri actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless plunging-neckline black sequin bralette. She accessorised her look with a pair of long silver-toned earrings and a wrist-piece by Suhani Pittie. Shruti painted her nails black and softly curled the ends of her mid-parted highlighted tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black kohl, shimmering blue eye shadow, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved all these saree looks of Shruti Haasan. What do you think about her sarees? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan!

Pic Credits: Shruti Haasan's Instagram