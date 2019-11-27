Shruti Haasan’s Recent Outfits Are A Proof That Florals Are Forever In Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood and South Indian film actress Shruti Haasan has left a great impression on her fans with her wow sartorial choices. The actress has been updating us with her fashionable pictures on her Instagram feed and thereby giving us fashion inspiration.

The recent two outfits of the actress were all about florals. In one of the pictures, Shruti showed her inner boss in a black pantsuit, while in the other picture, the actress was seen flaunting a grey wrap dress. So, let us take a close look at her floral outfits and decode it.

Shruti Haasan In A Black Floral Pantsuit

Shruti Haasan looked like a boss lady in a black velvet pantsuit that featured multi-hued floral prints and came from the label Nautanky. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned blazer. Her blazer was accentuated by two flap pockets and she wore it over a plunging neckline plain black top. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the actress teamed it with matching pants. On the jewellery front, Shruti accessorised her look with a gold-toned heavy chain neckpiece, rings, and kadas. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and curled the ends beautifully to enhance the effect. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Shruti Haasan In A Grey Floral Wrap Dress

Shruti Haasan donned a half loose-sleeved V-shaped neckline long asymmetrical grey wrap dress, which was designed by Nupur Kanoi. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her dress was accentuated by multi-hued blossoming florals and overlap detailing. Shruti's dress also featured a fabric long knotted belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with brown-hued high heels. The actress upped her look with a pair of stylish gold-toned earrings and rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She neatly pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low wavy ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, winged eye liner, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We really liked Shruti Haasan's floral outfits. What do you think about her both the outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Shruti Haasan's Instagram