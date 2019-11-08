On Kamal Haasan's Birthday, Daughters Shruti And Akshara Gave Us An Ethnic Fashion Moment Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 7th November, 1954 Kamal Haasan's daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan took to Instagram to share a family picture on their respective Instagram accounts. It was a lovely picture of father and daughters and the image offered us traditional outfit goals. So, on veteran actor Kamal Haasan's belated birthday, we are going to decode the outfits for you.

So, Kamal Haasan gave ethnic wear goals with an all-white outfit that consisted of a kurta and vesthi. His vesthi had an intricate and signature embellished piping. His daughter, Shruti Haasan wore a gorgeous sari that seemed dipped in the shades of ivory and golden. While her sari was ivory-hued, the embroidered floral accents seemed highlighted in golden hue. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was natural with muted pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a green bindi. The middle-parted long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Akshara, on the other hand, wore a more contemporary traditional attire that was dipped in the shades of green and beige. Her green kurta was adorned with light multi-hued accents and the bottoms of her attire seemed plain-hued. She kept her look minimal with contoured cheekbones and the side-swept sleek tresses completed her traditional avatar.

So, what are your thoughts on the traditional fashion moment of Haasan family, didn't they just give family goals. Happy Belated Birthday, Kamal Haasan!