Shruti Haasan Gives Unique High Voltage Party Wear Lessons With A Floral Dress

The very fashionable, Shruti Haasan also graced the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. The diva looked nothing short of stunning at the awards function. She went for a classy number and had the mercury rising with her style statement.

So, Shruti, who has an impeccable fashion sense, wore a dress by designer duo Shivan & Narresh. Her attire was simple and something that was not too intimidating. She donned a look that most of us could ace too. In other words, her fashion was believable and slay-worthy.

Her round-neck dress celebrated master craftsmanship and was dipped in a dark shade. It was a quarter-sleeved dress, which was structural and classy. The outfit perfectly accentuated her slender frame and her dress was certainly about a burst of spring in the month of autumn. Her ensemble came alive with meticulously adorned red, beige, and white floral accents. With this dress, Shruti proved to us that florals can be worn to high voltage parties too.

Her dress was also marked by a deep front slit, which gave her attire a dramatic turn. She paired her dress with complementing pencil heels from Truffle Collection. Coming to her makeup, Shruti's makeup was dewy and enhanced by a wine red lip shade. She back-combed her middle-parted sleek tresses, which rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Shruti Haasan's look at the party? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.