Shraddha Kapoor's Vacay Pics From Spain Will Give You Some Serious Sporty Style Goals

Shraddha Kapoor totally seems to be in a vacay mode and well, the actress is totally giving us fun fashion goals. She is currently holidaying with her family in Spain and clicking one stylish pic after other. Well, her style this time is a lot sporty and comfy and we are totally inspired by her fashion sense.

The actress was seen hugging her father, Shakti Kapoor, in one of the pics. She was wearing a white shirt and sexy separates. Her top featured a tight bodice and the midriff was enhanced by criss-crossed feature. She paired her top with beige-hued shorts and a sheer full-sleeved white shirt.

Her second look was pure wow. She quite simply slipped into something athleisure. Posed against an eye-catching graffiti-inspired wall, Shraddha was all-smiles. She teamed her pink tee with a pleated black skirt and wore a cap to enhance her sporty avatar. Shraddha also wore sports shoes and rocking shades.

And well, her third avatar totally made our jaws drop. She looked radiant as she was seen chilling at a bistro area. Shraddha wore a baby pink top and paired it with metallic grey-hued panelled bottoms. She looked so kickass and cute in her outfit of the day. Shraddha also wore sports shoes and a brightly-hued cap to accentuate her look.

We loved Shraddha in all the three ensembles but which sporty attire of hers would you like to sport for your next vacay.