Shraddha Kapoor's Corset Dress Is The Latest Business Party Wear That You Should Don

Shraddha Kapoor brought her classy chic style to Bangkok and we thought that was a stunning transformation. Yesterday, we saw Shraddha sporting a sporty look and today, she looked all feminine and delicate.

Shraddha mixed business avatar with a glamorous look for the press conference event at the IIFA 2018. Her Paule Ka dress was perfect for the ocassion and she looked sultry and elegant at the same time. We loved the fitting of her dress, as it perfectly highlighted her slender waist.

It was a corset dress with modern touches. It was structural and had padded bra but a flared skirt, which was pleated and looked impeccable. The metallic touch on her dress added a layer of sheen to the attire, which we so loved.

PC: menonni kita

Shraddha's dress had a spaghetti strap and her matching pencil heels looked amazing with the dress. Because of the jewellery-free neck area, her collar bones got beautifully accentuated and her straight hair made her look bold and beautiful.

Kudos to her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, for making her look simply irresistible. Shraddha Kapoor, your fashion sense is awesome AF. Keep on impressing us more at the IIFA 2018.

PC: shraddha.n aik

