Shraddha Kapoor's Lehenga Is Perfect For The Girls Who Are Stylish And Vivacious

Shraddha Kapoor's evolving fashion sense is leaving us all surprised. The 'Stree' actress can sometimes give misses, but when she give hits, she gives super hits. Yes, we are talking about her style here.

Like her contemporary Alia Bhatt, Shraddha is also acing the traditional fashion game and giving us such inspiring numbers. Her latest ethnic number came from the label Aisha Rao Atelier and she looked stunning in her separates. Her outfit was fun, vivacious, and totally light, perfect for millennials. Also, this attire of hers was also ideal for women, who are trendy and yet don't take themselves too seriously.

So, her lehenga was a part of designer's Amalgam SS'18 collection and it was dipped in multi-coloured hues. Dipped in myriad colours such as red, blue, white, yellow, black, and green, her outfit of the day captured the nature part of a jungle. And as such, the name of her attire was 'Forest Phantom Lehenga'.

It featured a sleeveless asymmetrical blouse and a flared skirt. Her blouse was accentuated by flowers, leaves, and trees patterns, and her skirt, which was mostly white in colour also carried forward the inspiration.

Shraddha also enhanced her look with an unmissable nose pin, moon and star-shaped jhumkis, and complementing tribal bangles. Her jewellery came from Amrapali Jewels and Minerali. She left her wavy tresses side-swept and gave her look a romantic touch.

Her makeup was beautifully done and we thought Shraddha looked spectacular. She wore this attire for 'Stree' promotions, where she was joined by her co-actor RajKummar Rao.

We all are mesmerised by her look. Are you too?