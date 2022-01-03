Just In
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Amazing In Her Exquisite Embellished Saree; Take A Look At Her Makeup Too
Shraddha Kapoor had our attention with her exquisite saree. Styled by Namrata Deepak, with this saree look of hers, Shraddha Kapoor gave us saree goals for upcoming wedding event. It was an embellished saree, capturing the essence of marine life. Apart from her attire, her makeup look was strong and complementing as well. So, let's decode her outfit and look for fashion inspiration.
So, Shraddha's saree was impeccably-draped. Splashed in the shade of pink, her saree was accentuated by subtle embellishments and the border of her saree featured scalloped edges and intricate beads. The border of her saree added to the shimmering touch but even more than her saree, it was her net and nature-inspired embroidered blouse that was halter-necked and full-sleeved, which notched up her look. She accessorised her look with chic diamond and ruby earrings that spruced up her look. Her jewellery was from Jet Gems.
The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with bronzer, and impeccable kohl with a whiff of eyebrow brush. The sleek tresses completed her look. Shraddha Kapoor looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about Shraddha Kapoor's saree and style? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram
