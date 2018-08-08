Subscribe to Boldsky
Shraddha Kapoor Glams Up Her Pantsuit With A Textured Addition

By
Shraddha Kapoor fashion
shraddha.naik

Shraddha Kapoor brought in the old-world glamour yesterday, and today she switched to a very contemporary attire. She wore an attire that was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Shraddha pulled it off with so much aplomb that she left us mesmerised.

The actress wore a very futuristic attire and clearly amped up her fashion game to a whole new level. Her pantsuit for 'Stree' promotion was edgy and featured sartorial cuts. It was very defined and structural and clearly had an attention-grabbing effect. Her attire was lustrous and it certainly made it to our party wear wish list.

Shraddha's outfit was dipped in silver colour and the top was collared. It was a slightly flared top but with symmetrical edges, and she teamed her top with a matching half pyjama. However, it was her jacket that she wore over the shirt, which made a huge difference to her look. Her jacket was brown coloured and was accentuated by a woven texture.

Shraddha Kapoor western look

Shraddha's black-coloured pencil heels went perfectly well with her ensemble. She wore sleek danglers and an ethnic nose pin to enhance her look and her makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and middle-parted loose tresses.

We are floored by Shraddha Kapoor and kudos to her for bringing a twist to the pantsuit trend. So, who all loved Shraddha's latest look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

