Shraddha Kapoor’s Rain-Friendly Pretty Outfits Will Help You Nail The Monsoon Fashion

With the coming of monsoon, comes great responsibility of changing our fashion wardrobe according to the season. From colours to fabric to prints, there are many dos and don'ts, which every fashionista must be aware of while upgrading their monsoon wardrobe. For instance, avoid light colours like white and beige as they become transparent once wet, instead, you can opt for bright colours like orange, blue, pink etc. Talking about fabric, it's strictly advisable to not wear denims, because they become heavy, which can become difficult to carry. Same goes for footwear - shoes and boots are a big no no. You can opt for light-weight and open sandals or flats.

We know, you are still confused and must be looking for some dresses to get the exact idea of what type of outfits can be worn during monsoon. Well, who better can give you fashion goals than our very favourite B-town fashion enthusiast Shraddha Kapoor. We have come up with five absolutely lovely dresses from the actress' wardrobe, which are perfect to flaunt on a gloomy rainy day.

Shraddha Kapoor In Green Separates Shraddha Kapoor exuded fresh and happy vibes in a green-hued separates from the label Moon River, which was accentuated by white striped patterns. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her outfit consisted of a sleeveless crop top that featured knotted detailing. She teamed it with high-waist ankle-length matching bottoms and completed her look with a pair of heels. However, you can go for flats. The actress accessorised her look with pink tassel-detailed earrings that you should definitely avoid. Instead, you can wear metallic hoops. Shraddha pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Colour-Block Dress For one of the promotional rounds of Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a pink midi, which came from the label Safiyaa. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by an orange-hued panel that made cross detailing at the neck and knot at the back, which fell on the floor. However, you can style the panel like a belt, so that it doesn't touch the floor and become wet. The diva completed her look with beige heels, which is again a big no. Shraddha tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Red Printed Dress This easy-breezy red dress of Sharddha Kapoor is ideal for the monsoon season. Her quarter-sleeved Chinese-collar red mini dress was accentuated by intricate blue-hued prints. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her dress with black boots, you can opt for open sandals. The actress upped her look with a pair of hoops and let loose her side-parted wavy tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Yellow Printed Dress For her film Half Girlfriend promotions, Shraddha Kapoor donned a sleeveless black strapped yellow printed dress of H & M brand. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her breezy dress featured ruffled layers while the thin band type belt added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with black heels from Office London and notched up her look with hoops from Accessorize India. She let loose her side-parted soft curls and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Floral Dress At one of the promotional rounds of Ok Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor sported a sleeveless high-neck collar V-shaped neckline midnight blue-hued mini dress from Forever New India. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress featured light-blue, green, and pink floral patterns while the matching knotted belt added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with brown heels boots from Forever 21, which you should strictly avoid during rains. Shraddha pulled back her poofy tresses and let them loose. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade enhanced her look. It's also advisable to make use of less makeup, otherwise it can be a nightmare for you.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shraddha Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

