    LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Richly Embroidered Attire Is So Fun And Festive

    By
    |

    Festivity is around the corner and particularly at this time, we needed a festive outfit suggestion. And guess what, Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us a festive ensemble idea with her showstopper outfit. The gorgeous diva walked down the ramp for Punit Balana on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Shilpa wore separates, which came from designer's Rabari collection. The collection was a tribute to the women of Rabari tribe and highlighted their embroidery skills. The designer revealed about his collection that embroidery is a vital, living, and evolving expression of the crafted textile tradition of the Rabaris. He also added that designs are taken from mythology and the indigenous people's desert surroundings. So, Shilpa Shetty's attire was traditional and celebrated the heritage craftsmanship but the designer gave it a modern touch.

    Splashed in the festive yellow hue, her attire consisted of a cropped bustier and an ankle-length skirt. The cropped halter top was detailed with intricate embroidery and the skirt with meticulously detailed waistband was enhanced by subtle myriad patterns, which enhanced her ensemble. Shilpa Shetty paired her attire with complementing elaborate juttis. The oxidised silver bangles went well with her look. The makeup was marked by glossy contoured cheekbones and eye shadow, and the matte pink lip shade upped her look. The middle-parted copper wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked absolutely flawless. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more Bollywood updates from LFW W/F 2019.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 21:29 [IST]
