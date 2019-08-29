Shilpa Shetty Kundra Wears A Simple Sari And Shows Us That Less Is More In Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous as ever in her sari. A sari connoisseur, Shilpa Shetty took a break from the contemporary futuristic numbers and instead gave us a humble sari goal for this weekend. With her sari look, she showed us how less is more when it comes to fashion. Her styling was minimally done too and she sported this attire for the Fit India Movement in Delhi. Let's decode her fashion statement.

So, Shilpa wore a Raw Mango sari for the occasion. She simply played with idea of colour-block and gave us cues on how to mix and match. It was a vibrant pink sari, which was neatly-draped and featured a beige piping on the border. She paired it with a royal blue half-sleeved blouse that featured a round neckline and contrasted her pink sari. Well, Shilpa Shetty looked amazing and beckoned us to drape sari this weekend.

If her sari was simple, her jewellery was on the elaborate side yet minimal. The bangles and the jhumkis were intricately crafted and came from Curio Cottage. She also wore a chic ring to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was more nude-toned than dewy, and accentuated by a brown lip shade and smoky kohl. She also sported a small bindi to elevate her look. The long wavy tresses completed her look. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.