ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Wears A Simple Sari And Shows Us That Less Is More In Fashion

    By
    |

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous as ever in her sari. A sari connoisseur, Shilpa Shetty took a break from the contemporary futuristic numbers and instead gave us a humble sari goal for this weekend. With her sari look, she showed us how less is more when it comes to fashion. Her styling was minimally done too and she sported this attire for the Fit India Movement in Delhi. Let's decode her fashion statement.

    So, Shilpa wore a Raw Mango sari for the occasion. She simply played with idea of colour-block and gave us cues on how to mix and match. It was a vibrant pink sari, which was neatly-draped and featured a beige piping on the border. She paired it with a royal blue half-sleeved blouse that featured a round neckline and contrasted her pink sari. Well, Shilpa Shetty looked amazing and beckoned us to drape sari this weekend.

    If her sari was simple, her jewellery was on the elaborate side yet minimal. The bangles and the jhumkis were intricately crafted and came from Curio Cottage. She also wore a chic ring to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was more nude-toned than dewy, and accentuated by a brown lip shade and smoky kohl. She also sported a small bindi to elevate her look. The long wavy tresses completed her look. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue