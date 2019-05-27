Sonal Chauhan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, And Raveena Tandon Have Awesome Dress Goals For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, recently the leading Bollywood divas impressed us with their dress game. They were spotted at different occasions and looked awesome as ever. The divas were Sonal Chauhan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Raveena Tandon. They wore humble outfits and gave us three amazing dress goals. Let's find out what they wore, which had all our attention.

Sonal Chauhan

So, Sonal Chauhan wore a yellow jacket dress recently, which was sassy and she looked fabulous as ever. Her full-sleeved dress made for a perfect wear for a formal evening and Sonal paired it with white pencil heels, which colour-blocked her ensemble. The diva looked smart in her ensemble and the makeup was nude-toned with a muted-toned lip shade. The sleek hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was in a mood to party and exuded quirky vibes with her dress. She wore an old-fashioned white top, which was detailed with peasant sleeves and paired it with a checkered sleeveless dress. She looked classy and teamed her ensemble with a chic purse and white sports shoes, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with studs and round-framed spectacles. Shilpa also wore a hat to complete her off-duty look.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon radiated party vibes in her breezy dress, which was full-sleeved and asymmetrical. The dress was notched up by abstract prints and she looked adorable in it. The actress paired her dress with shiny golden heels and carried a textured purse with her. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a matte pink lip shade with smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses wrapped up Raveena's look.

So, whose attire and avatar did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.