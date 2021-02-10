Shilpa Shetty Kundra Exudes Sass In Her Pink Ruffle Saree And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and dancer, Shilpa Shetty Kundra undeniably has a stunning personality. So, pulling off an outfit with utmost grace, elegance, style, and class is like a piece of cake for her. However, it's her saree looks that are our all-time favourite and steals our attention. Recently too, Shilpa Shetty made many heads turn as she stepped out for an ad shoot, flaunting her gorgeous look in a pink ruffle saree. Not just her saree was lovely, but it was also her draping style that impressed us and gave major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was decked up in a fuchsia-pink saree, which was accentuated by ruffle layer. She draped the floor-length pleated pallu of her saree in a casual yet stylish way on her one shoulder and wore a band-type chic low-waist belt that added structure to her attire. Her belt featured metallic silver detailing, that gave ethnic feel. The Life In A Metro actress teamed her saree with a round-collar plain pink blouse that had silver embroidered patterns on the half sleeves. Her sleeves featured sheer puffed shoulder, that added fashion quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with pearl detailed earrings, bracelets, and rings while shiny silver nail paint upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shilpa Shetty slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her day makeup look. The Dhadkan actress pulled her mid-parted highlighted tresses to one side, let them loose, and also added soft curls to them from the ends.

We absolutely loved this saree look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and she looked ravishing as ever. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.