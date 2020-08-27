Happy Birthday Shibani Dandekar: Her 5 Edgy Party Outfits That Will Inspire The Diva In You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Singer, actress, anchor, and model, Shibani Dandekar has an impeccable fashion sense and her Instagram feed is proof of it. She has an impressive fashion game and we absolutely love it when she dresses up for events and parties. Born on 27 August 1980, Shibani Dandekar is a class apart when it comes to fashion. On her birthday, we have decoded her five looks for you.

Shibani Dandekar's Black Corset Gown

The actress exuded glam vibes on her Instagram feed with her pictures in a black corset gown, which we so loved. She wore a Swapnil Shinde gown that was sleeveless and featured a corset bodice with a flared skirt and a deep side slit. It was definitely a bold and an edgy number and she paired her ensemble with black sandals. Her attire was edgy and dramatic. She accessorised her look with chic earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dewy touches. The fringe bun rounded out her avatar.

Shibani Dandekar's Black Pantsuit

Tailored to perfection by Fenty, Shibani Dandekar wore a black-hued pantsuit that consisted of a sleeveless bralette and striped high-waist pants with a jacket. Her pants featured a rusty orange border and she looked amazing. The actress wore strings of chains, which were edgy and upped her sassy quotient. She also wore a cross pendant, chic rings, and large hoops. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and smoky eyeliner kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

Shibani Dandekar's Blue And Black Dress

Shibani Dandekar wore a sleeveless blue and black dress that was sleeveless and accentuated by fringe detailing. Her attire was accentuated by blue and black hue and also enhanced by a side slit. Well, she looked dramatic and sassy in her dress that was designed by Gavin Miguel. She teamed her dress with black-hued sandals and spruced up her avatar with a delicate diamond neckpiece and a bracelet. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Shibani Dandekar's Floral Dress

The actress and singer wore a floral dress and inspired us stylishly. She wore a dress that featured a high-neck and was belted. Her dress was blue-hued and enhanced by orange floral accents. It was a full-sleeved dress with asymmetrical hem and she teamed it with ankle-length boots, which gave her look a stylish touch. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was enhanced by nude touches. The high impeccable bun completed her avatar.

Shibani Dandekar's Purple Gown

For the Vogue Women of the Year, Shibani Dandekar wore a metallic lavender gown that featured a plunging neckline and was off-shouldered. Her dress was enhanced by puffed sleeves and also featured a deep side slit. The dress of hers was designed by Lina Mane and she paired it with an interesting pair of sandals. Her laced brown sandals looked like shoes and contrasted her attire. She upped her look with chic rings. The makeup was enhanced by purple eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

So, which look of Shibani Dandekar's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy birthday, Shibani Dandekar!

Courtesy: Shibani Dandekar's Instagram