Shershaah Promotions: Kiara Advani Flaunts 4 Amazing Sarees; Which Saree Of Hers Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani again won the audience with her performance in Shershaah. Well, given the number of hits, the actress is slowly making a strong position as one of the top actresses of the Hindi film industry. And she has been also impressing us on the fashion front too. For the promotions of her latest movie, Shershaah, which also had Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, Kiara made a strong case for sarees. She flaunted 4 amazing sarees and was styled by Eka Lakhani on all the occasions. So, let's talk about her sarees.

Photographer Courtesy: LEN

Kiara Advani's Cream Chikankari Saree

For the Shershaah trailer launch event in Kargil, Kiara Advani took our breath away with her cream-hued chikankari saree that came from the label, Prémya by Manishii. Draped impeccably, her saree was accentuated by embroidered floral accents and she teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse. She upped her look with a pair of gemstone earrings that came from Tyaani Fine Jewellery. Her stacked rings came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by light mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani

Kiara Advani's Green Floral Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of the movie, Kiara Advani also wore a green-hued saree that came from the label, Torani. She wore a silk organza saree that was adorned with aari warq and she paired her saree with a sleeveless gulaab boota choli with a slit back and this ensemble came from the label's collection, Jhooley. She accessorised her look with a stack of pink bangles. Kiara also upped her look with gemstone and silver jhumkis from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. Her chic ring came from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. She also sported a tiny bindi and the impeccable low bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Akshat Rastogi

Kiara Advani's Fuchsia-Pink Saree

For another promotional round of Shershaah, Kiara Advani looked elegant in her fuchsia-pink Punit Balana saree. She wore an organza silk saree with intricate resham and dabka work along with edges. She teamed it with a signature Punit Balana strappy blouse that was enhanced by geometrical block prints and resham work. Her saree came from the designer's Mandana - Autumn/Winter 2021 collection. She notched up her look with a statement silver neckpiece from Shri Paramani Jewels. Her green-toned gemstone ring was from Signature Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted streaked bun completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani's Beige Metal-Work Saree

Kiara Advani exuded glam vibes with her Manish Malhotra saree for one of the promotional rounds of Shershaah. She draped a beautiful and contemporary saree that was accentuated by beige hue and featured gold metal work detailing. She paired her saree with a sleeveless metal-work saree that went well with her attire. Her statement gemstone earrings came from Signature Jewellery and her jewels went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

So, which saree of Kiara Advani did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Picture Photographer Courtesy: Akshat Rastogi