    LMIFWSS20: Shamita Shetty's Outfit And Look Fails To Wow Us

    Shamita Shetty also walked down the ramp on the day two of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week SS20 but we were disappointed with her showstopper avatar. We thought the attire didn't suit her and the styling was a bit too exaggerated. Let's decode her attire and look, which failed to wow us.

    So, Shamita graced the ramp for designer Priya Machineni. She wore a minimally-done bridal lehenga that was silver-toned. First the strapless bodice of her attire was a blooper and brought her attire notches down. The flowy floor-length cape didn't go well with this ensemble. However, we liked the skirt, which was intricately done and looked understated. We got to say, it was the blouse and cape that ruined the outfit.

    As for the styling, well we understand the neckpiece gave her look a finished touch but we so wished that it was some sleek neckpiece, maybe serpentine-styled. Shamita Shetty's neckpiece was actually beautiful but again it didn't blend with the attire. Moreover, with this stunning neckpiece, it seemed as if she walked the ramp for a jewellery brand. The floral accent on her bun was a big no-no as it seemed out of proportion. The makeup was good with contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade but the same we can't say about her side-parted layered tresses.

    So, what do you think about Shamita Shetty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
