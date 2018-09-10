Subscribe to Boldsky
Shah Rukh Khan And Daughter Suhana Gave Us Carefree And Fun Airport Fashion Goals

By
Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana made for a cute father-daughter pic of the day as they were clicked at the airport. They looked absolutely awesome and gave us cool fashion goals. We had been mostly seeing Suhana in dresses these days, but this time she showed us her fun and less glittery side.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was in a black-hued ensemble and looked distinctive fashion wise too. The actor wore a dark-coloured tee and paired it with cargos and a long jacket. He seemed relaxed and his outfit was certainly enhanced by a comfort quotient. The actor paired his ensemble with white-hued sports shoes. And he teamed his attire with dark shades.

Shah Rukh Khan daughter

Suhana was dressed up casually and gave us carefree vibes. She wore a cropped black top and paired it with straight-fit denims. She also notched up her look by pairing her attire with a plaid shirt, which was knotted at her waist. Suhana also spruced up her look with pristine white-hued sports shoes.

She carried a side bag with her and left her sleek tresses loose. Suhana's look was makeup free. So how did you all find Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's airport style? Let us know in the comment section.

Suhana Khan Airport Looks
