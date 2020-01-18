Just In
Don't Miss
- News We worship minor girls as goddesses: Delhi court holds two guilty in 2013 Gudiya rape case
- Technology Vivo Smartphones Price Slash On Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020
- Movies Manushi Chillar On Her Big Bollywood Debut: ‘Enjoying The Process Of Becoming A Hindi Film Actress’
- Finance KV Kamath To Be Soon Inducted In Finance Ministry
- Sports UFC 246: Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone - The Notorious' greatest trash talk
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Eeco BS-VI Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 3.81 Lakh
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
Gauri Khan's Corset And Geometrically-Patterned Lehenga Is The Refreshing Outfit We All Wish We Had
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also graced Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations. The couple looked amazing in their outfits and while Shah Rukh was dressed to impress in a classic black-hued formal suit, Gauri's lehenga absolutely caught our attention. The interior designer wore an absolutely understated lehenga and thus, gave us a break from the embellishments. So, let's decode her lehenga, which had all our attention.
So, Gauri Khan colour-coordinated with Shah Rukh with her smart black and white lehenga. Her attire consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. So, she donned a sleeveless black-hued corset blouse and paired it with a white-coloured flared skirt. Her skirt was notched up black-toned geometrical patterns and we thought it was a classy design. The patterned skirt and the corset blouse combination absolutely gave modern perspective to her traditional attire. She teamed her lehenga with a sheer black net dupatta, which went well with her lehenga.
Gauri kept her jewellery game light and notched up her look with a delicate diamond pendant neckpiece. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Gauri Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.