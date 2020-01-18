Gauri Khan's Corset And Geometrically-Patterned Lehenga Is The Refreshing Outfit We All Wish We Had Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also graced Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations. The couple looked amazing in their outfits and while Shah Rukh was dressed to impress in a classic black-hued formal suit, Gauri's lehenga absolutely caught our attention. The interior designer wore an absolutely understated lehenga and thus, gave us a break from the embellishments. So, let's decode her lehenga, which had all our attention.

So, Gauri Khan colour-coordinated with Shah Rukh with her smart black and white lehenga. Her attire consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. So, she donned a sleeveless black-hued corset blouse and paired it with a white-coloured flared skirt. Her skirt was notched up black-toned geometrical patterns and we thought it was a classy design. The patterned skirt and the corset blouse combination absolutely gave modern perspective to her traditional attire. She teamed her lehenga with a sheer black net dupatta, which went well with her lehenga.

Gauri kept her jewellery game light and notched up her look with a delicate diamond pendant neckpiece. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Gauri Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.