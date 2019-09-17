IIFA Rocks 2019: Richa Chadha Pulls Off Her Bold Gold Number Like A Piece Of Cake Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

These days, Fukrey actress Richa Chadha has been in the spotlight because of her amazing fashion game, which is onlygetting stronger with time. After slaying it in style for her movie Section 375 promotions, Richa Chadha stunned the audience once again at IIFA Rocks 2019 as she walked the green carpet in a sequinned golden number. Not just her outfit but her make-up game was also quite bold, and it perfectly suited her look. So, let's take a close look at Richa Chadha's golden attire and decode her complete look.

So, at the IIFA Rocks 2019, Richa Chadha was spotted in a full-sleeved boat-shoulder embellished golden gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Styled by Who Wore What When, her bold gold number featured an overlapping detail at the front. Richa's ensemble was also detailed with a thigh-high slit, which gave her glamourous gown a bold touch. She paired her attire with light-hued matching pointed heels by Christian Louboutin, which went well with her attire.

The actress ditched the neckpiece but what caught our attention were her golden and silver-toned rings by Mirari. Now that was some amazing jewellery idea. She also accessorised her look with earrings. Richa Chadha left her centre-parted sleek tresses loose. On the make-up front, she sharply contoured her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline to up her look. The filled brows, kohled eyes with nude eyeshadow, and glossy light pink lip shade rounded out her look for the night.

Richa Chadha flaunted her bold attire confidently and looked stunning. Her makeup game was also sharp and subtle, which balanced the shimmering effect of her outfit.

We really liked how Richa Chadha pulled off her bold look perfectly. It was not an easy number to carry but Richa Chadha aced the look.

What are your thoughts on Richa Chadha's outfit and look? Share your opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates from IIFA 2019.