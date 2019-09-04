Richa Chadha Ups The Formal Fashion Game With A Pink Pantsuit And A Delicate Neckpiece

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    After giving phenomenal performances in the films such as Fukrey, Masaan, and Gangs Of Wasseypur, Bollywood actress, Richa Chadha is back with another film, Section 375, which also has Akshaye Khanna in the lead. The actress is on a promotional spree these days and she has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. Recently, the actress posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed and this highly sophisticated formal look absolutely caught our attention. Let's take a close look at her amazing outfit.

    So, Richa wore a three-piece pink pantsuit which consisited of a white top, pink blazer and matching pants. Her structured attire was by Kashmiraa. She opted for a plain white plunging neckline top, which she paired with a full-sleeved collared blazer and matching pants. The actress completed her look with dark red heels, which came from Dyuti Bansal's eponymous label.

    Styled by Who Wore What When, Richa Chadha accessorised her look with a delicate three-layered neck piece. Filled brows, soft contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. She left her sleek mid-parted tresses open. The actress looked elegant.

    On the work front, the actress will also be seen in an upcoming drama-sport film, Panga opoosite Kangana Ranaut and Jassi Gill.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Richa Chadha's formal look in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
