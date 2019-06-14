ENGLISH

    Neha Dhupia Or Sayani Gupta: Whose Game of Thrones-inspired Dress Will You Pick?

    Game of Thrones Inspired Dresses

    Actress Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots Please! was recently spotted at the screening of 'MIB'. Neha Dhupia had also graced a Miss India event a couple of weeks ago. What they had in common was their love for the hit series, Game of Thrones (GOT) and they had showed their affinity to the series pretty fashionably. Both had donned GOT-inspired ensembles, which came from Masaba's latest 'Game of Thrones' collection. Let's decode their dresses, which clearly left us speechless.

    Neha Dhupia Fashion
    Neha Dhupia

    Neha Dhupia exuded warrior vibes with her kaftan outfit that seemed pretty bold. It was a Bleeding Swords kaftan by the designer and it was accentuated by a flowy silhouette. Her attire was highlighted by red, black, and white sword patterns. This ensemble was certainly dramatic and abstract, and Neha was a vision in it. Her statement tribal jewellery added to the theatrical touch and came from Amrapali. She wore a statement bangle, sassy rings, and a stunning bangle and choker. The make-up was lit up by a light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a heavy kohl. The sharp middle-parted ponytail completed her stylish avatar.

    Sayani Gupta Fashion

    Sayani Gupta

    Sayani Gupta's grey and black dress showed the power of seven kingdoms. She donned an ivory sigil storm dress with sheer pants. Sayani's dress was off-shouldered and featured a flared and layered silhouette. The dress seemed absolutely comfy and made for an eye-catching number. This was a quirky number and Sayani paired her attire with pointed black sandals, which came from the label, Intoto. She notched up her look with a snake chain and flow rings, which came from the label, Misho. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Her make-up also had a bronzer effect. The impeccable bun went well with her look and rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose GOT attire inspired you more? If given a choice, which GOT dress will you pick? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

