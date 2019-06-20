Sara Ali Khan Notches Up Her White Suit Look With A Colourful Dupatta Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. Sara looked gorgeous and after a long time, we saw her in an ivory ensemble. She looked as fresh as a daisy in her outfit, which was a traditional suit. However, it was her dupatta that actually gave us goals. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Sara wore a white chikankari suit that was full-sleeved and seemed like a quintessential Lucknowi suit. It was an intricately-done number and she teamed it with matching pyjamis. Well, Sara looked a class apart in her attire and paired it with stunning juttis. She also draped a light multi-hued dupatta with her, which was splashed in the shades of pink and orange.

She kept her look minimal and enhanced the desi touch by pairing her ensemble with colourful bangles and delicate earrings. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara looked stunning. So, how did you find her airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.