    Sara Ali Khan Notches Up Her White Suit Look With A Colourful Dupatta

    Sara Ali Khan Airport Look

    Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. Sara looked gorgeous and after a long time, we saw her in an ivory ensemble. She looked as fresh as a daisy in her outfit, which was a traditional suit. However, it was her dupatta that actually gave us goals. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    Sara Ali Khan Fashion

    So, Sara wore a white chikankari suit that was full-sleeved and seemed like a quintessential Lucknowi suit. It was an intricately-done number and she teamed it with matching pyjamis. Well, Sara looked a class apart in her attire and paired it with stunning juttis. She also draped a light multi-hued dupatta with her, which was splashed in the shades of pink and orange.

    Sara Ali Khan Style

    She kept her look minimal and enhanced the desi touch by pairing her ensemble with colourful bangles and delicate earrings. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara looked stunning. So, how did you find her airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
