Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan's loss won't derail India's campaign, opines Mike Hussey
- Technology Best Smartphones With Punch Hole Display Available In India
- Movies Ananya Panday REACTS LIKE THIS On Winning 'Next Gen Star Of The Year' Award At GMA 2019!
- News 'Triple Talaq', 'Nikah-Halala' must be eradicated for ensuring women equality: Kovind
- Finance You Will Have To Provide Breakup On Interest Income In ITR-1 For FY 2018-19
- Automobiles Kia Seltos World Premiere — The ‘Made In India For The World’ Kia Seltos Is Here!
- Education CHSE Result 2019: Steps To Check Odisha +2 Result For Arts And Commerce Streams
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Sara Ali Khan Notches Up Her White Suit Look With A Colourful Dupatta
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with Kartik Aaryan. Sara looked gorgeous and after a long time, we saw her in an ivory ensemble. She looked as fresh as a daisy in her outfit, which was a traditional suit. However, it was her dupatta that actually gave us goals. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.
So, Sara wore a white chikankari suit that was full-sleeved and seemed like a quintessential Lucknowi suit. It was an intricately-done number and she teamed it with matching pyjamis. Well, Sara looked a class apart in her attire and paired it with stunning juttis. She also draped a light multi-hued dupatta with her, which was splashed in the shades of pink and orange.
She kept her look minimal and enhanced the desi touch by pairing her ensemble with colourful bangles and delicate earrings. The make-up was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Sara looked stunning. So, how did you find her airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.