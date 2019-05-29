Sara Ali Khan Has A Comfy, Minimal, And Eye-Catching Outfit Idea For College Students Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan's off-duty looks are often relatable and inspirational. This time too, she beckoned us to go minimal and fuss-free with her ensemble, which came from the label, Global Desi. Sara went for an all-white outfit, which we thought exuded soothing vibes. It made for a perfect casual wear- something you can wear while travelling or cafe outings. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Sara wore a white kurta that was flared and she teamed it with slightly flared trousers. Her ensemble was backed by sustainable fabric. So, it was an aspirational outfit indeed, which not only promoted minimalism in fashion but was also an eye-catching number. Her kurta was adorned with multi-hued tiny floral patterns on the neckline area. The pyjamas, on the other hand, contrasted in terms of prints with colourful geometrical patterns. It was basically a tunic dress, which Sara paired with pyjamas.

She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which came from the label, Fizzy Goblet. The juttis added to the desi quotient and with this, Sara made a strong case for juttis. She also accessorised her look with vibrant glass bangles that we felt was a pro styling tip. The makeup was lit up by a light pink lip shade and messy tresses with a pink hairband completed her outdoor avatar. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinion in the comment section.