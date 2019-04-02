Sara Ali Khan Adds A Sophisticated Traditional Ensemble To Her Airport Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan has popularised traditional outfits at the airport. She wore an ethnic suit recently and totally caught our attention. The actress has been making ethnic rounds and this particular number was our favourite. It was a sophisticated ensemble and exuded comfy vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Sara wore a quarter-sleeved kurta and paired it with palazzos. Her kurta was splashed in a sky blue hue and accentuated by intricate golden brocade prints. The pants were flared and meticulously done. The bottoms of her attire colour-blocked her kurta and we totally loved the combination. She also wore multi-hued embroidered juttis, which went well with her ensemble.

The 'Kedarnath' star carried a unicorn-printed pouch with her and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look. Sara looked simply stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.