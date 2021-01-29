ENGLISH

    Of Socks And Hoodie, Sara Ali Khan Will Show You How To Keep Warm And Rock The Winter Dress Look

    Socks keep your feet warm. Socks can also make you look stylish. And socks can help you flaunt a dress or hoodie in winters. Well, Sara Ali Khan certainly proved so with her winter look. The actress took to her Instagram feed to show us how to rock a hoodie and socks combination. Posed to perfection on her balcony railing, she captioned her picture, "Sweater Days and Winter Haze 🧥❄️Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays🥘☀️". The actress was styled by Ami Patel and we have decoded this look for you.

    Sara Ali Khan's ensemble of the day came from the label, Smoke Wear, which is now Smoke Lab on Instagram. She wore a Cosy Sherpa Hoodie and Smoke Knit Socks from the label. Her ivory cotton fur hoodie seemed like perfect winter wear and the fabric certainly looked soft. She looked stunning in her hoodie, which is priced at INR 9,500. Sara teamed her ensemble with a pair of high knee socks accentuated by signature smoke prints. The fabric of the socks was crafted out of breathable cotton. Well, the knee socks definitely gave her look the effect of the boots. The high knee socks are priced at INR 999, so, you can easily buy the socks, if not the hoodie.

    She accessorised her look with a pair of pearl studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Sara Ali Khan looked sassy in her outfit. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Pictures Courtesy: Instagram

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 14:31 [IST]
