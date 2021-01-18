Sara Ali Khan’s Latest Purple And Red Dress Is Ideal For Winter Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in her dress recently and was styled by Ami Patel. She gave us a party-perfect number and her styling was done impeccably too. We have decoded her outfit and look for you for some awesome fashion inspiration.

So, Sara wore a dress that came from Flor et.al and it was a deep boat-neckline outfit. Her dress was purple and red in colour and accentuated by checkered patterns. The dress was full-sleeved and asymmetrical with cinched bodice and wrapped details. With this dress, Sara Ali Khan gave us another dress goal and come winters, this is the kind of dress the wardrobe demands. She teamed her attire with strapped sandals, which went well with her dress.

The Atrangi Re actress notched up her look with minimal and chic earrings, which came from Slate by Vasundhara. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look. Sara Ali Khan looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Photo Credit: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography