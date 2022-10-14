Just In
Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks
Think festive season and we visualize weaved silk sarees, embroidered Kurtis, or floor-grazing lehengas, and rightfully so. But the interesting thing about fashion is that it is forever evolving and pretty experimentative. For instance, fusion dressing allows us to mismatch ensembles or blend styles that can make a whole new unique outfit. And these make an apt choice when you want to wear something different other than traditional outfits to celebrate festivities or special occasions. And speaking of Bollywood wardrobe, the stunning Sara Ali Khan has certainly mastered the art of fusion dressing hands down!
Image: Instagram
Sara's on and off-duty looks hint that the actress is pretty enthusiastic about trying something offbeat yet relatable fusion style. If you wish to flaunt something fun and experimenting like Sara this festive season, then we got you covered!
Presenting to you Sara Ali Khan's fusion dressing looks that can make a perfect festive wear guide for you:
Anarkali With Spaghetti Straps
Image: Instagram
Traditional Anarkali suits are often designed with full or half-length sleeves. Sara gave a modern twist to this classic attire by wearing a white Anarkali suit with spaghetti straps. The attractive floral print and breezy silhouette of her outfit can make an ideal choice for a daytime look!
Sara kept the fusion look interesting by accessorizing it with diamond studs and natural makeup!
Ditch the Dupatta
Image: Instagram
Sara looked breathtaking in a black and gold lehenga outfit. Now lehengas are often layered with a matching dupatta. Sara broke this fashion rule by opting to ditch the dupatta and allowed the bold hue and intricate detailing of the outfit to take center stage!
It is fine to skip a dupatta if the outfit features lovely embroidery, detailed work, or fabulous print!
Sharara With a Cape
Image: Instagram
Sara looked chic and fabulous in a red sharara set that comprised a mirror-work crop top, flared pants, and a printed cape with mirrorwork at the border. To complete her fusion dressing, Sara wore statement jhumka earrings!
A cape works as an interesting layered piece of clothing. And when worn with classic, ethnic attire like sarees, and sharara sets, it transforms into a fusion outfit!
Peplum Sharara
Image: Instagram
The Atrangi Re star looked beautiful in an ivory sharara set. But it was the peplum kurta top that made her Indian attire the perfect fusion wear. Sara completed the heavily embroidered outfit with minimal accessories including diamond studs and a statement ring!
Peplum tops are considered to be western wear. Opt for an ethnic style peplum top to complement it with sharara pants, palazzo, or boho style skirt!
Fun Frills
Image: Instagram
Sara gave an eclectic twist to the classic saree ensemble by pairing it with a matching blouse with frilled details. She accentuated the sheer saree with statement polki stud earrings. The glossy makeup and messy ponytail hairdo matched her chic saree look!
Like Sara, team up the saree with a custom-tailored blouse featuring offbeat details like frills, and ruffles, or go for eclectic prints like stripes, polka dots, and more!
