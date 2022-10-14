Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks

Anarkali With Spaghetti Straps Image: Instagram Traditional Anarkali suits are often designed with full or half-length sleeves. Sara gave a modern twist to this classic attire by wearing a white Anarkali suit with spaghetti straps. The attractive floral print and breezy silhouette of her outfit can make an ideal choice for a daytime look! Sara kept the fusion look interesting by accessorizing it with diamond studs and natural makeup!

Ditch the Dupatta Image: Instagram Sara looked breathtaking in a black and gold lehenga outfit. Now lehengas are often layered with a matching dupatta. Sara broke this fashion rule by opting to ditch the dupatta and allowed the bold hue and intricate detailing of the outfit to take center stage! It is fine to skip a dupatta if the outfit features lovely embroidery, detailed work, or fabulous print!

Sharara With a Cape Image: Instagram Sara looked chic and fabulous in a red sharara set that comprised a mirror-work crop top, flared pants, and a printed cape with mirrorwork at the border. To complete her fusion dressing, Sara wore statement jhumka earrings! A cape works as an interesting layered piece of clothing. And when worn with classic, ethnic attire like sarees, and sharara sets, it transforms into a fusion outfit!

Peplum Sharara Image: Instagram The Atrangi Re star looked beautiful in an ivory sharara set. But it was the peplum kurta top that made her Indian attire the perfect fusion wear. Sara completed the heavily embroidered outfit with minimal accessories including diamond studs and a statement ring! Peplum tops are considered to be western wear. Opt for an ethnic style peplum top to complement it with sharara pants, palazzo, or boho style skirt!