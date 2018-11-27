ENGLISH

Be It Festive Or Fusion, Sara Ali Khan Made A Strong Case For Traditional Fashion

By
Sara Ali Khan का traditional अवतार में दिखा खूबसूरत अंदाज; Watch Video | Boldsky
Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan is proving to be a fashionista in making. The budding actress is busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Kedarnath' these days. For the promotions, Sara is mostly seen wearing traditional outfits and we absolutely love her fashion sensibilities.

Sara Ali Khan ethnic looks

She sported two contrasting ethnic outfits- one was festive and the other was laidback. Her first outfit came from Raw Mango, which we feel is one of the favourite labels of Khan-Kapoor (s). The actress wore a bright red organza sharara that was beautifully adorned with floral motifs in gold. She paired it with plain-hued flared bottoms that were detailed with sleek and intricate patti. The actress also draped a meticulous embroidered red dupatta to accentuate her look.

She spruced up her look with delicate earrings from Amrapali. Sara's makeup was highlighted by soft pink lip shade and red-hued nail polish. Her wavy tresses exuded a romantic touch. The second look was more casual and fusion. This time, she wore an ice blue draped kurta from the label, Jajaabor. Her kurta was round-necked and flared with a structured bodice. The lightweight dupatta featured a sprinkle of floral motifs. She paired her ensemble with silver-hued floral jootis, which went well with her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan Koffee With Karan

Her makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and the middle-parted side tresses completed her look. So, which outfit of Sara Ali Khan's did you like more?

