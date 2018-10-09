ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Sara Ali Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor: Whose Almost Similar Salwar Kameez You Liked More?

By
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are among the most talked-about young talents in the Hindi film industry. While Janhvi has already debuted, Sara's first movie is yet to be released. Apart from their acting, they are making waves as budding fashionistas too. They are almost always gracefully turned up and never shy away from experimenting. Additionally, they also like to keep it simple and fuss-free, especially if they are not attending events.

Janhvi Kapoor Koffee With Karan

So, recently, Sara was papped with her mother, Amrita Singh while coming out of a theatre and Janhvi was spotted in the city post lunch. The common part about their looks was that they not only donned salwar suits but their outfits also had a lot of similarities.

Coming to Sara first, her outfit consisted of a white-hued kurta, which was long and breezy and she paired it with churidaar pyjamis. She draped a multi-coloured dupatta with her ensemble. Her dupatta was splashed in green, yellow, and red hues. We loved her sorbet-hued dupatta and it accentuated her traditional look. Sara teamed her attire with bright yellow-coloured jootis. Her makeup was light and she left her tresses side-swept.

Sara Ai Khan fashion

Janhvi, on the other hand, also wore an ivory-hued kurta, which was subtly embroidered. She teamed it with matching churidaars too. However, her dupatta was different from Sara's. Her dupatta was crafted out of a sheer material and was adorned with very light pink and green minimal patterns. She paired her ensemble with pink-hued jootis and accessorised her look with jhumkis. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and her side-swept hairdo completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

We found their looks pretty similar and beautiful too. They would have given us a twinning moment had they gone out together. So, whose look did you like more?

Sara Ai Khan fashion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue