Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Other Divas Make A Strong Case For Contemporary Sarees
Devika Tripathi

Be it for an elaborate function or a light casual occasion, saree goals are what we look for, when it comes to traditional wear. From Sara Ali Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez, the B-town divas stunned us with their saree outfits recently. While some opted for subtle and quirky patterns, the others flaunted party-perfect sarees. We have decoded their saree outfits for you for some major saree inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography and Harish Gadwal

Sara Ali Khan's Quirky-Pattern Pink Saree

Styled by Ami Patel, Sara Ali Khan draped an awesome saree for the Global Citizen Live 2021 event. She wore a pink saree that was eye-catching because her attire featured quirky patterns like horns and floral accents. Her saree also had a yellow border and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse. She accessorised her look with yellow and pink bangles and intricate silver danglers, which added to the global desi effect. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny blue bindi. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Mudiraj Naveen

Anu Emmanuel's Blue Floral Saree

For the promotions of Maha Samudram, Anu Emmanuel draped an Urī by Mrunalini Rao saree. The actress wore a saree that was accentuated by turquoise-blue and yellow shade. Her saree was highlighted by nature-inspired accents and draped impeccably. She paired her saree with a complementing yellow blouse. Styled by Shefali Deora, she notched up her look with a pair of silver and gemstone hoops that came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey eye makeup. The green bindi also upped her look and the long side-parted tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Venu Rasuri

Pooja Hegde Mirror And Pattern Saree

Pooja Hegde had all our attention with her stunning contemporary saree that was designed by Arpita Mehta. She wore a Poppy-Mango floral print ruffle saree by the designer for SIIMA awards and teamed her saree with a sleeveless ivory mirror-work blouse. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she spruced up her look with gold and gemstone bangles and pearl and gold earrings. Her jewellery came from the labels, Krsala and Akoya Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey pink eye shadow. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam



Madhuri Dixit Nene's Colourful Floral Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene was styled by Ami Patel and she wore a colourful floral saree by Rahul Mishra for Dance Deewane. It was a gorgeous dark blue saree with floral patterns in myriad of hues and featured embellished scalloped border. She paired her saree with a complementing sleeveless blouse and upped her look with pearl and gold earrings with polki detailing from Latique. The intricate gold bracelets came from Anmol. The makeup was marked by glossy mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The braided hairdo completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Sheldon Santos

Jacqueline Fernandez's Lace And Beads Saree

Jacqueline Fernandez was a vision in her ivory-hued lace and beads saree that came from the label, Rose Room. Styled by Chandini Whabi, her saree was draped in a contemporary style and she teamed her saree with a matching structured blouse. Jacqueline spruced up her look with emerald jewellery that came from the labels, Amaris By Prerna Rajpal and Goenka India. She wore a statement emerald neckpiece, dainty studs, and a stunning ring. Her makeup was highlighted by pink tones and impeccably-applied kohl. The short wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.