Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Others Flaunt Ethnic Look At T-Series Diwali Bash
If you wish to upscale your style, just follow B-Town celebs who never fail to impress us with their modern and traditional fashion sense. Since this is the official festive season, celebrities are often spotted in their finest ethnic couture outfits. Recently T Series Films hosted a big Diwali bash for B-Town members which was attended by celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Others flaunting their traditional side!
Here's a list of celebs who wowed us with their best ethnic style:
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan
The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a multicolour lehenga outfit. Sara matched the ensemble with accessories including a potli handbag and golden bangles. She kept the makeup natural and sported open silky strands. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan looked handsome in a blue mirror work kurta set.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday made a chic appearance at the T-Series Diwali bash 2022. She wore a bright red saree with a bralette-style blouse. She complimented the shimmery Indo-western saree with a statement bracelet.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in her ivory colour traditional lehenga outfit. The lehenga was designed with sequin and beads work. Bhumi accentuated the festive look with curated jewelry and a matching handbag.
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran chose a pastel pink lehenga with heavy embroidery work. She picked diamond jewelry pieces including statement earrings and bangles that matched her extra-shiny traditional attire. Her husband Andrei Koscheev looked handsome in a navy blue bandhgala suit.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the T-Series Diwali bash 2022 in a chic, traditional outfit. Her yellow lehenga outfit featured a full-sleeved, deep-neck blouse and a floral print lehenga skirt. Shehnaaz chose stunning jadau stone jewelry to accentuate her festive look.
Tamannaah Bhatia
The beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a shiny silver saree that featured a simple embroidered patti border. Tamannaah elevated the plain saree with a puff-sleeved, sweetheart neckline blouse and a matching waist belt. She chose a stunning choker neckpiece that looked classy and complemented the ethnic attire.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan kept it pretty basic yet interesting with a pink Chikankari kurta and white pajama.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan opted for an all-white kurta set for the T-Series Diwali bash 2022. The sequin details on the kurta added that perfect festive look to his traditional outfit.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma attended the Diwali party in a beige kurta and pathani pants. His wife Ginni Chatrath looked pretty in a beige salwar suit which she accentuated with a pink and blue embroidered dupatta.
