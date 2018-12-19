Sanya Malhotra Rocked The Quirky Look In Her Latest Attire

'Badhaai Ho' actress, Sanya Malhotra was spotted in the city in a total quirky avatar. She gave us a soothing outfit idea and looked absolutely cute. Her attire of the day was about laidback comfort and was perfect for light winters. It was a simple outfit and Sanya's styling was done to a T.
Sanya wore a black dress, which seemed structural. It was a short dress and she teamed it with a pink shirt that had folded sleeves. Her shirt was collared and enhanced by two pockets. It not only colour-blocked her black dress but also completed her street-style avatar. Yes, we could have totally donned this ensemble for a cafe outing or some daytime event.
She elevated her comfort quotient by pairing this ensemble with white-coloured sports shoes, which went well with her outfit. Sanya accessorised her look with a delicate and sleek pendant and she also wore eye-catching hoop earrings. She notched up her look with round-shaped frames, which added to her quirky avatar. The side-swept curly hairdo upped her style. We loved Sanya's look of the day. How did you find her street-style avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
