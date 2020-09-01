On 14 Years Of Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanjay Dutt’s Floral Shirts From The Film That Impressed Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Director by Rajkumar Hirani, Bollywood comedy-drama film titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released on 1 September 2006. The film was the follow-up to the 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and it starred Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai. The film also starred Arshad Warsi as Circuit, Vidya Balan as Janhavi, and Boman Irani as Lucky Singh. Munna Bhai and circuit's 'jodi' was absolutely loved by the audience but apart from it, the movie also taught some life lessons. Sanjay Dutt's 'tapori' as well as dashing style won many hearts and we noticed that in the film, he flaunted many floral shirts.

Well, florals being our favourite, let us take a close look at Sanjay Dutt's floral shirt collection from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai as it clocks 14 years today.

Sanjay Dutt In A White Floral Shirt In the title track, Sanjay Dutt was seen dancing sporting an extended-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. He layered his shirt with a full-sleeved open-front red blazer and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes while the leather belt cinched his waist and added structure to his attire. With short hair and a clean shave look, he rounded out his look. Sanjay Dutt In A Neon Floral Shirt In one of the scenes, Sanjay Dutt gave twinning moment with Vidya Balan in a full-sleeved neon-hued shirt, which featured white floral patterns. He layered his shirt with a white tee and teamed it up with navy-blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes and wrapped up his look with a clean shave. Sanjay Dutt In A Red Floral Shirt Sanjay Dutt sported a full-sleeved classic-collar bright-red floral shirt, which was accentuated by blossoming floral and leaf prints. He layered his shirt with a classic white tee and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The actor accessorised his look with gold-toned rings and spruced up his look with short hair and a clean shave. Sanjay Dutt In A Sky-Blue Floral Shirt In the song Pal Har Pal, Sanjay Dutt was seen decked up in a full-sleeved pointed-collar buttoned-down sky-blue shirt, which was accentuated by intricate white floral prints. He layered it with a white tee and paired it with blue denim jeans. The actor notched up his look with a few gold-toned rings. Sanjay Dutt In A White Floral Shirt In one of the scenes, Sanjay Dutt was seen dressed in another white floral shirt. His full-sleeved classic-collar shirt featured pretty red, yellow, and orange floral patterns. He layered his shirt with a white tee and completed his look with blue denim pants. Sanjay Dutt In A Powder-Blue Floral Shirt Sanjay Dutt sported a half-sleeved classic-collar powder-blue shirt and looked dapper. His shirt was accentuated by intricate dark-blue, red, yellow, and green floral patterns and subtle accents. The actor layered his shirt with a white plain tee and paired it with denim bottoms.

We absolutely loved Sanjay Dutt's floral fashion game in the film. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series