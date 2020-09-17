On Sanaya Irani And Nia Sharma’s Birthday, A Look At Their Party-Perfect Outfits For Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV actresses Sanaya Irani and Nia Sharma have never left any stone unturned to put their best fashionable foot forward each time they step out. They not just make heads turn but also inspire the women by making stunning statements in their fashionable outfits. On Instagram too, the divas have been treating us with their gorgeous photoshoots and that's the reason they enjoy a huge number of followers. Today, on Sanaya and Nia's birthday, let's take a peek into their fashion wardrobe and pick some pretty outfits for the upcoming parties.

Sanaya Irani In A Blue And White Dress Sanaya Irani donned a sleeveless flared white dress, which was accentuated by blue striped patterns. Her dress featured a matching knotted-detailing at the front that added structure to her attire. The Ghost actress teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and a wrist watch. Her outfit and accessories came from the label Fuss Pot and she sported a brown-hued bag. The actress let loose her highlighted curly tresses and wore a pretty light-pink hairband. Blue reflectors and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sanaya Irani In A Blue Printed Dress Sanaya Irani was decked up in a quarter-sleeved notch-lapel sky-blue blazer dress, which came from the label Prints by Radhika. Styled by Saachi, her single-breasted dress was accentuated by painted green-leaf patterns and she completed her look with a pair of open-toe blue heels from Dech Barrouci that looked very classy. The Rangrasiya actress upped her look with earrings from Acov and rings from Anoma. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sanaya Irani In A Pink Wrap Dress Sanaya Irani was dressed to impress in a bishop-sleeved long-lapel pink wrap dress, which came from the label Color Story. Her dress was accentuated by subtle white, orange, and green patterns and featured golden buttons. Styled by Saachi, she teamed her dress with a thigh-high black boots from Lulu & Sky. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actress notched up her look with a pair of earrings and a few rings from Aquamarine. Sanaya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a voluminous hairdo and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade. Nia Sharma In A White Dress Nia Sharma sported a pretty white flared dress, which was accentuated by embroidered net-fabric puffed sleeves and hem. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned studs, a pendant neckpiece, and blue nail paint. The Jamai Raja actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, shiny blue kohl, blue eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy light-pink lip shade. Nia Sharma In An All-Black Attire Nia Sharma was decked up in a satin black dress and layered it with a full-sleeved one-buttoned black blazer that looked quite classy. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of thigh-high black boots and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and rings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, curled lashes, white beads, and light-pink lip shade. Nia Sharma In A Heavily Ruffled Dress Nia Sharma looked like a pretty doll in a full-sleeved high-neck white mini dress, which was accentuated by heavy ruffle-detailing. The light-hued statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Naagin actress teamed her dress with a pair of golden heels and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her sleek poofy tresses into a hairdo and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sanaya Irani and Nia Sharma!

Pic Credits: Sanaya Irani, Nia Sharma