Nia Sharma In Two White Outfits, One Is Classy, Other Is Sassy, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nia Sharma is among the rare actresses in the TV industry who has added many feathers to her hat with her multiple talents. Her brilliant acting performance in shows, daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and entertaining TikTok videos has highly impressed the audience and it made her an all-rounder. On the fashion front too, the diva has made many stunning statements in her gorgeous outfits.

Recently, Nia shared her few throwback pictures, where she is seen sporting two different white outfits. While in one, she looked class apart and in the other, she exuded sass. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find in which outfit she looked better.

Nia Sharma In A Mini Dress

Nia Sharma donned a sleeveless plunging neckline hand-embroidered white mini dress. She teamed her body-hugging dress with a pair of pointed ankle-length black heel boots. The Jamai Raja actress looked a class apart in her gorgeous outfit and she upped her look with matching studs, pendant neckpiece, and silver-toned bangle. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade rounded out her look while the black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Nia let loose her side-parted curly tresses.

Nia Sharma In A Shirt And Hot Pants

Nia Sharma exuded sass in her this not-so-casual outfit. She sported a pulled-up sleeved classic-collar white one-buttoned shirt that showed off her tiny waist. The Naagin actress paired her peplum-shaped shirt with black hot pants and completed her look with thigh-high boots. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, bangle, and rings. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint spruced up her look. Nia pulled back her tresses into a messy ponytail while the big golden handbag and oversized blue reflectors added fashion quotient to her look.

So, which white outfit of Nia Sharma did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nia Sharma

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Blossoms Like A Flower In Pretty Pink Gown And We Can't Stop Adoring Her!

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION