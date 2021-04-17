Samantha Akkineni’s Fringe Yellow Dress Is The Classiest Way To Make Yourself Stand Out At Cocktail Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever Samantha Akkineni shares a picture on her Instagram, she always catches our attention and it's always worth-admiring. She never pops up on our feed without a reason. Either she has fitness goals for us or major fashion inspiration. This time, the actress came up with a stunning cocktail fashion goal for the young ladies in the town. The actress had an amazing photoshoot recently and for that, she was dressed in a fringed yellow dress that looked very fashionable and classy. Her dress makes for the perfect way to make yourself stand out at the cocktail parties. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the latest post on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni was seen decked up in a sleeveless yellow-hued dress, which was designed by Kendra Duplantier. It was a bodycon mini dress that was accentuated by stylish long fringes at the bottom while the overlap detailing on the bodice added oomph factor to her look. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the Oh! Baby actress went for no-heels and no-jewellery, as she posed for the picture.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Samantha sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lipstick spruced up her look. The Majili actress let loose her side-parted layered curled locks while the front bangs added messy effect to her look.

So, what do you think about this dress and look of Samantha Akkineni? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram