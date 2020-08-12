Samantha Akkineni Gives Us Green-hued Traditional Wear Goals With Her Exquisite Green Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Samantha Akkineni has been giving us traditional wear goals. The actress, who recently attended Rana Daggubati's wedding in a royal blue Raw Mango saree also gave us a green saree goal. However, apart from draping a green saree, she also wore an emerald green suit. Well, it seems as if the actress is all for green colour this season and has definitely motivated us to update our wardrobe with more green outfits. We have decoded both the ensembles for you.

So, speaking about her green suit first, she looked resplendent and stunning in her emerald green traditional wear. Her suit came from the label Deep Thee and it was a timeless green kurta set, perfect for wedding festivities. Samantha Akkineni's attire seemed crafted out of silk fabric and it consisted of a long kurta with an intricately-done border and she teamed it with matching plain cigarette pants. She also draped a subtly-done dupatta that she pinned to her kurta. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she accessorised her look with diamond and gold earrings and a dainty ring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny bindi also upped her look and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Crafted by Taanbaan and Blue Lotus Handlooms, Samantha Akkineni also wore a handwoven saree recently, which was made by Andhra weavers. It was a ponduru cotton woven saree that was highlighted by light leaf green hue and enhanced by a golden border. She paired her saree with a dark green blouse and upped her look with a small dainty pendant. The actress accentuated her look with pink cheekbones, matte light pink lip shade, and a tiny pink bindi. The highlighted ponytail completed her look.

So, which attire of Samantha Akkineni's did you like more- saree or suit? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram