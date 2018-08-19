Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Metallic Floral Dress Is A Statement Piece

We all know that Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma are besties. So, it was expected that Arpita would be among the first ones to arrive at the engagement bash venue. Well, she did and Arpita truly surprised us with her surreal attire.

She wore a graphic dress, which was an unusual choice and had all our attention. It was a purplish-blue-hued dress that was accentuated by stunning floral prints. Her dress was every inch glamorous and was rather vibrant. It was actually a difficult attire to carry but Arpita pulled it off like it was a cakewalk for her.

The short dress was highlighted by metallic tiled accents and seemed to be straight out of a renaissance period painting as it was marked by prints that resembled a glass painting. It had a myriad of blossoming flowers in shades of purple, orange, yellow, and red. Also, there were some intricate patterns in the attire too, which added flavor to her dress.

So, she complemented her round-neck dress with matching blue pencil heels and kept her makeup light and natural. Her lips were accentuated by baby pink lip shade and she just wore studs and a nature-inspired statement ring to notch up her groovy avatar.

Arpita left her hair loose and her radiant smile rounded off her look. We loved Arpita Khan Sharma's dress, how about you?