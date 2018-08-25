Subscribe to Boldsky
Saiyami Kher’s Midnight-Inspired Ethnic Look At LFW 2018 Mirrors The No-Nonsense Bride

Saiyami Kher Lakme Fashion Week 2018

'Mirzya' actress, Saiyami Kher also sashayed down the ramp for VineetRahul on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The actress looked ethereal and mirrored the spirit of an unconventional bride. Surprisingly, there was not even an element of predictable dreaminess in her look. On the contrary, Saiyami portrayed the character of a no-nonsense bride of today with her ensemble and look.

Her traditional ensemble was also not typically vibrant but brought alive nature, when it blooms and romances in the darkness of night. She wore a contrasting-hued outfit and looked gorgeous. It was dipped in the shades of black, ivory, and gold. Each colour was distinctive and had its own appeal. Her blouse was round-necked and full-sleeved. It was accentuated by intricate minimal patterns. The golden border also helped highlight her blouse.

Saiyami Kher LFW 2018

The actress teamed it with a flared and pleated skirt, which was ivory-hued and marked by light-weight fabrics. However, the hemline of her skirt was enhanced by the subtle shade of golden. Also, the designers presented the nature so vividly and yet so lightly on her skirt. Her black and white light dupatta also represented the myriad aspects of midnight.

Smoky eye makeup, black-hued bindi, and light pink lip shade completed her look, and the middle-parted impeccable hairdo spruced up her look to a whole new level.

Saiyami Kher showstopper

We thought Saiyami Kher's lehenga was unorthodox and inspiring. Don't you all think so too?

Saiyami Kher fashion
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 20:38 [IST]
