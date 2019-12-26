Best Of Radhika Apte's Fashion: Her Edgy Gowns Of 2019 That Left Us Speechless

ENGLISH

    The year 2019 has been amazing for Radhika Apte. She got Emmys nomination for her stellar performace in Sacred Games and well, her performances has won the critics. However, she also upped her fashion game this year. We noticed that Radhika Apte experimented a lot with gowns in 2019. So, as the year ends, we are going to talk about Radhika Apte's edgy gowns.

    Radhika Apte's Bright Yellow Gown

    For the HT's India Most Stylish Awards, Radhika Apte sported a yellow gown that was strapless and unapologetically ruffled. Her attire was designed by Gaurav Gupta and Radhika looked a class apart in it. This sculptural gown of hers was in fact, one of the most eye-catching numbers of this year. Radhika kept her look accessory-free and instead upped her look with a deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Radhika Apte's Sheer Gown

    Radhika Apte exuded mystifying vibes with her Manish Malhotra gown, which she donned for the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards 2019. Her gown was accentuated by the shades of grey and blue and it was enhanced by intricate floral patterns on the bodice. The attire was also marked by a deep side slit. She paired her attire with complementing sandals. Radhika spruced up her look with dainty earrings. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable short tresses elevated her look.

    Radhika Apte's Classic Black Gown

    Now if you need a classic black gown idea, Radhika Apte's black gown is what you should pick. Designed by Genes Lecoanet Hemant, this gown of hers was sleeveless and intricately-embellished with sequins. She notched up her look with a statement quirky neckpiece but otherwise, she kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The neat high bun completed her glamourous avatar.

    Radhika Apte's Futuristic Gown

    This architectural gown of Radhika Apte's took our breath away. She wore this exquisite attire by Iris Van Herpen at the Emmy Awards 2019. This was a sculptural gown enhanced by iridescent hues and featured waves-like effect. It was a figure-flattering number and she teamed it with complementing sandals. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Radhika Apte's Dramatic Gown

    Radhika Apte donned a dramatic gown for the Vogue Women of the Year 2019 awards. She looked stunning in her attire that was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline. Radhika's outfit featured exaggerated sleeves and asymmetrical hem. The ruffled accents upped her attire and she teamed it with strappy black sandals. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and natural-toned kohl. The middle-parted neat bun wrapped up her look.

    So, which gown of Radhika Apte's did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credits: Radhika Apte's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
