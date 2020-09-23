ICW 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Her Intricately-done Bridal Wear And On-point Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor absolutely left us awestruck as she graced the digital presentation by the designer duo, Falguni Shane Peacock. The Saaho actress looked gorgeous in the digital format titled, Spectacle Privé. The idea of the short digital movie was to take the viewers behind the scene for them to witness the effort put in each couture outfit. The digital spread boasted the designer duo's signature creations and dreamy bridal numbers but Shraddha Kapoor's attire was what we found the most unique. So, let's talk about her ensemble and look.

Shraddha was dressed in the traditional red ensemble, which had a modernistic edge. It exuded neo luxe vibes and featured intricate craftsmanship, which was quite evident. So, the bridal wear consisted of a blouse and flared skirt, perfect for brides and bridesmaids too (sans the dupatta). Actually, we also felt this ensemble also made for stunning reception wear. The blouse was full-sleeved with a plunging neckline and the skirt was panelled and flared. We noticed the Rajasthani sensibility in this ensemble as it reflected the grandeur of a palace with meticulously-crafted motifs and there was a subtle whiff of mirror-work. The sophisticated golden threadwork also accentuated Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble. The green crystal tassels and complementing tassels also enhanced the effect.

It was a luminescent number and Shraddha carried a matching potli bag with her ensemble. The triangle-shaped potli looked equally pretty as her attire. The styling was done brilliantly and the jewellery picks were just on-point. She accessorised her look with an elaborate emerald-studded haar neckpiece and a maathapatti with a maangteeka also upped her bridal avatar. We also loved her contemporary bracelets. The makeup was lighter in comparison. The makeup was marked by well-defined contouring, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The layered wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor gave us a wedding -wear fashion goal with the FDCI Digital India Couture Week 2020. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that